Man injured in stabbing – Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in which a man has suffered a stab injury.

The incident happened near to a pub in Priorswood Road, Taunton, sometime between 3pm and 3.45pm on Tuesday (14 September).

We believe the stabbing happened following an altercation between two men.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains undergoing treatment.

If you saw this incident, or have any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221214039.