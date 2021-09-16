Man injured in stabbing – Taunton
We’re appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in which a man has suffered a stab injury.
The incident happened near to a pub in Priorswood Road, Taunton, sometime between 3pm and 3.45pm on Tuesday (14 September).
We believe the stabbing happened following an altercation between two men.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains undergoing treatment.
If you saw this incident, or have any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221214039.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.