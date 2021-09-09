Man shot in leg with air rifle on construction site in Bristol

An investigation is being carried out after a man was shot in the leg with an air rifle on a construction site in Knowle, Bristol.

A 68-year-old man was working on the site in the Inns Court Avenue area and operating a JCB digger when he was shot. The incident happened at just after 5pm on Monday (September 6).

The man suffered a small puncture wound to his right leg, with the pellet remaining embedded in his calf. He attended a local hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

PC Andrew Leitch said: “This is a concerning incident in which the victim was shot at while operating a mechanical digger. It was a mindless and reckless act which could have had serious consequences. We’re appealing for anyone in the community with information to come forward as soon as possible.”

If you saw this incident, or have information on who was involved, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221206581.