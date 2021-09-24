Man wanted on warrant in connection with Bristol riot arrested in Belfast

A 36-year-old man wanted for failing to appear at court after being charged in connection with the riot in Bristol has been arrested in Belfast.

Ryan Dwyer, of no fixed address, was arrested by our colleagues with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in the Belfast Harbour yesterday (Thursday 23 September).

A warrant was issued after he failed to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 9 September.

Arrangements are being made to bring Dwyer back to Bristol, where he will appear before the same court at a date to be confirmed.