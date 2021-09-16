Men found dead in Easton formally identified

We can now confirm that the two men found dead at a property in Easton, Bristol, have been formally identified.

Denzil McKenzie, 56, lived at the Wood Street house, while Fahad Hossain Pramanik, 27, was from London.

Our sympathy goes out to their families, who are now being supported by specialist officers. We’d ask for their privacy to be respected at this most difficult time.

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the deaths, which were discovered on Sunday 12 September.

Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 21, and Jacob Bebe Chers, 45, both of Fishponds, were remanded in custody at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 September pending their next court appearance.