More images added to CCTV gallery relating to Bristol riot investigation

We’ve added images of two more people to our online gallery relating to the riot in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.

The images relate to Person GN and Person GQ.

A total of 37 people remain on the gallery which is available on our website via this link

If you recognise any of the people in these images, please call 101 and tell the call handler you want to provide information about Operation Harley.

A total of 80 people have now been arrested in connection with this investigation and an additional person has been voluntarily interviewed. Of those arrested, 28 people have been charged, although charges against one person were dropped for medical reasons.