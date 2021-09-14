More people make first court appearance on charges relating to Bristol riot

Three people have made their first appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court charged with riot following the incident in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.

The following people appeared today:

• Rose Lazarus, 20, (no address given to the court) – given unconditional bail to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 13 October.

• Leah Brenchley, 20, of Fishponds, Bristol – given unconditional bail to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 13 October.

• Miles Walters, 26, of Beckenham – given unconditional bail to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 13 October.

A fourth person, Debra Wright, 42, of no fixed address, also appeared via video link after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker during the incident. She has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on 1 October.

A warrant has been issued for Christopher Hind, 37, of Horfield, who failed to turn up for the hearing today.

In total, 35 people have now been charged in connection with our inquiry.