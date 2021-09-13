Motorcyclist injured in collision on A37 at Farrington Gurney

Skip to content

Posted at 10:45 on 13th September 2021 in Appeals

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A37 in Farrington Gurney involving two vehicles.

The incident, which involved a red and white Aprilia sports motorbike and a white van, happened at just after 11.30am on Sunday (September 5), close to the Co-op car-park.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the collision and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Were you travelling along the A37 in either direction in the Farrington Gurney area around the time of this incident? Did you see any part of it, or the vehicles beforehand? Do you have any relevant dashcam footage?

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221208398.