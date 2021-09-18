Murder charge over man’s death in Hartcliffe

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Hartcliffe, Bristol, on Thursday 16 September.

Caroline Simons, 54, of Rowan House, Hartcliffe, is due at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday 18 September.

The deceased has not yet been formally identified, but is believed to be a local man in his thirties. Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers. We’d ask for their privacy to be respected at this most difficult time.

We expect to remain at Rowan House today to carry out further investigation at the scene. If you have any relevant information and have not yet spoken with us, please call 101 and give the reference 5221216090.