Murder investigation underway after man’s death in Hartcliffe

A murder investigation is underway following a sudden death in Hartcliffe.

Police were called by the ambulance service to a residential address in Bishport Avenue just before 6pm on yesterday (Thursday 16 September).

A man, in his 30s, was found critically injured. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet been carried out, but the man’s next of kin has been informed. A forensic post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

A woman, 54, has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Russell Saunders said: “The man’s family have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to them at this difficult time.

“A scene remains in place and we’d ask people to keep away to allow us to carry out detailed enquiries.

“Our investigation is at an early stage but at this time we can confirm we’re treating the man’s death as suspicious.

“The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area for reassurance and while we carry out enquiries to fully understand what happened.

“But we believe this to be an isolated incident and do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information that could help our investigation should call 101 and give reference number 5221216090.