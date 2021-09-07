Neighbourhood officers makes arrests and seize drugs in proactive operation

A proactive operation to tackle the supply of drugs in east Bristol took place yesterday (Monday, 6 September).

Acting on intelligence from the local community, neighbourhood officers disrupted a number of drug deals, arrested two people and seized quantities of cash and drugs.

Police horses and dogs were also used in the operation.

The arrested men were detained in the Stokes Croft area after officers saw them acting suspiciously.

When approached, one of the men ran from uniformed officers and a police horse before being detained by a plain clothed officer.

He was searched and found to have both drugs and cash on him. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The other man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Both men remain in police custody at this time.

Officers also stopped four men on Felix Road, Easton, who they believed were openly using drugs in an area where children were playing.

While they had paraphernalia on them, no drugs were found and the men were asked to move on from the area.

Later in the day, mounted officers tracked a man on an e-scooter in Castle Park who has been seen acting suspiciously. He was found to be in possession of what is believed to be cannabis and will be reported for summons for possessing a Class B drug.

Inspector Chris Green said: “We will not tolerate people openly selling and using drugs in public, particularly those who shamelessly do so in front of children.

“Operations like this are carried out regularly as part of our promise to our communities that we are committed to reducing the harm caused by illegal drugs.

“The information provided by the public is critical to their success and we’re extremely grateful for all those who contact us to report their concerns.

“If you suspect someone might be involved in illegal drug activity please contact us. We will listen and where there’s sufficient evidence, we will take action.”