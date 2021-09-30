Police working with Bristol Rovers Football Club to identify fans who ran onto pitch

Police are working closely with Bristol Rovers Football Club to identify a minority of supporters who ran onto the pitch during last weekend’s fixture at Walsall.

Bristol Rovers scored two late goals to come from behind to win the fixture on Saturday 25 September to claim three points in the League Two encounter.

These late goals led to a small number of Bristol Rovers fans running onto the pitch to celebrate, contravening section four of Football Offences Act 1991.

Anyone who commits such an offence could be taken to court or be banned from attending matches by their club.

Dedicated football officer PC Mark Neal said: “The police’s number one priority is to protect people’s safety and therefore we cannot condone the actions of the fans who entered the playing area.

“We want fans to enjoy games and don’t want to stop anyone having a good time, especially when there is a late goal. But equally, we will not turn a blind eye to the minority of fans who on Saturday went beyond what is acceptable.

“We are working with the club to identify those who did run onto the pitch and appropriate action will be taken.”

Bristol Rovers Safety Officer, Shaun Roberts said, “We would like to remind supporters that entering the field of play is a criminal offence and can result in criminal charges and banning orders on individual fans being introduced. Persistent offences of this nature could also lead to punishment from the relevant authorities against the football club. With this in mind, the club will be dealing with these individuals firmly but fairly.

“Our fanbase travel in vast numbers to away games across the country and the safety of those supporters is understandably our main priority.

“Our close work with the local police authorities will ensure those individuals guilty of the offences at Walsall will be identified and we want to ensure there isn’t a repeat of similar behaviour at home games or future away fixtures.”