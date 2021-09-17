Taunton woman jailed over drug supply offences

A woman from Taunton has been jailed for more than three years after admitting being involved in the supply of class A drugs.

Sarah Hewitt, 43, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court after pleading guilty to drug offences.

She was arrested in April this year and officers seized drugs paraphernalia, a quantity of cash as well as heroin during a search of her home address.

Our enquiries included analysis of Hewitt’s phone records and showed she was actively concerned with supplying drugs in Taunton for some time.

Hewitt, of Mansfield Road, was jailed on Monday 13 September for a total of three years and two months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, as well as possession of a class A drug and a class B drug.

She was also made subject to a seven-year criminal behaviour order preventing her from owning or possessing a mobile phone or SIM card not registered in her name.

Proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act are continuing to recover money Hewitt made through her criminality.

DC Gareth Jose, from the Operation Remedy team, said: “We are pleased to see the courts hand out a prison sentence to Sarah Hewitt who was significantly involved in supplying drugs in Taunton.

“Drugs, such as heroin and cocaine, cause a huge amount of misery to communities. We are committed to identifying those responsible for supplying them and ensuring they are dealt with robustly through the justice system.

“We hope this positive result continues to encourage people to come forward with information about drug dealing in their local community.

“Such intelligence helps us to draw up an understanding of what is happening and allows us to intervene, take proactive action and get drug dealers off our streets.”