Three spectators sought after items thrown at football match

Enquiries are being carried out to identify three people in connection with incidents during the Vanarama National League Play-off Final earlier this year.

The football match, between Hartlepool United and Torquay United, was held at the Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol on Sunday 20 June.

After the full-time whistle, items were thrown from within the crowd of Torquay supporters towards Hartlepool fans who had made their way onto the pitch to celebrate their return to the Football League.

Dedicated Football Officer PC Mark Neal said: “We do not condone football supporters going onto the pitch at the end of the match, but the actions of a small minority of spectators to throw items at them is totally unacceptable.

“CCTV enquiries have been carried out to find images of individuals who we wish to identify.

“We are in close contact with our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall as part of this investigation.

“We are being supported by all clubs and other football-related matters involving people from the Hartlepool section have been dealt with.”

If you recognise the males, please call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give reference number 5221134549.