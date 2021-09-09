Two jailed for Bristol riot offences

A 45-year-old man has been jailed for three years and six months for taking part in the riot in Bristol in March.

Shaun Davies, of Totterdown, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Thursday, 9 September) having previously admitted an offence of riot – being part of a group which used or threatened violence and together, caused others to fear for their personal safety.

A 22-year-old man was also sentenced for stealing police equipment during the incident outside the Bridewell Police Station on 21 March as well as for a separate offence of possessing a Class B drug – cannabis.

Dylon Dunne, of Coalpit Heath, was given a four month jail term.

Seven people have now been jailed for their role in the incident for a combined total of 17 years and nine months.

Two other men also appeared at Bristol Crown Court today.

Arthur Lazarus, 22, of Falmouth, Cornwall, entered a not guilty plea for the offence of riot and will stand trial on 20 June 2022.

Henry Olohan, 24, of Montpelier, Bristol, who is also charged with riot, did not enter a plea. His case was adjourned for a further hearing at the same court tomorrow.

Another man, Ryan Dwyer, 36, of no fixed address, failed to appear at court and a warrant for his arrest was subsequently issued.

Officers from our Major Crime Investigation Team found footage of Davies during the incident.

In it, he can be seen grabbing a large metal fence and inciting others to help him to throw it at officers.

Footage was also located showing Dunne entering a damaged police vehicle and stealing various items of police equipment from inside. He was latter seen wearing a police cap.

The equipment was recovered following his arrest.

During today’s hearing, Judge James Patrick said the incident had been “very difficult” to police and a number of experienced officers had since made statements describing it as “utterly terrifying”.

When sentencing Davies he said: “The police are all public servants and human beings and what you did was to dehumanise them.”

Adding: “[The] consequence of [your] offending cannot be ignored.”

Judge Patrick also made clear to Davies his sentence had been reduced due the remorse he’d shown and his guilty plea. Had he been convicted following a trial he would face a jail term of five years and three months.

Detective Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte said: “More than 100 people were involved in this despicable incident which brought shame on the city of Bristol.

“Shaun Davies was one of those who directly targeted police officers – threatening to cause them significant harm.

“While Dylon Dunne’s role was less significant, it’s clear he took pleasure in being part of the crowd that gathered outside the Bridewell, brazenly parading a stolen police hat as if it were some kind of trophy.”

Det Ch Supt Belafonte added: “We continue to investigate the events of 21 March and continue to identify and arrest people on a regularly basis.

“We currently have images of 37 people on our online gallery that we’re looking to speak to and my message for anyone who recognises themselves in the pictures, or who knows they were involved in the incident, is to contact us.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to hold all those who took part in the riot to account.”

We’d like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of 21 March are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.