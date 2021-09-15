Two men appear in court charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs – Yeovil

Two men have been charged and made their first court appearance in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Yeovil.

The charges relate to a joint investigation between Avon and Somerset Police and the Met Police.

Lemel Plomer-Roberts, 23, of South Norwood, and Shane Ricketts, 25, of Croydon, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (11 September), charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

They were remanded in custody until their next court hearing at Taunton Crown Court on 11 October.