Update on Easton murder inquiry

Two men remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two men were found in a house in Easton on Sunday.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and our clear focus is on finding out how and why these two men died.

“We have obtained a warrant of further detention which allows us more time to interview the two men in custody.

“The formal identification process is ongoing, but we believe one of the victims to be a local man. Our priority will be to inform the next of kin first before issuing any further details on either victim.

“The forensic post-mortem examination process is also continuing, which will help establish how both men died.

“We have an extremely dedicated team of officers and police staff working on this around-the-clock, with priorities including reviewing hours of CCTV footage, taking statements, as well as other specialist enquiries. Forensic examinations are continuing at the scene in Wood Street and we anticipate this work will continue for several days.

“Searches have taken place elsewhere in the local area connected with this investigation, including one in the Coombe Brook Valley in Fishponds. Further searches may be carried out, but we want to reassure people these are all part of our comprehensive inquiry.

“We continue to treat this as an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public. We’d like to reiterate our thanks to people living in the Wood Street area for their continued patience and support.”