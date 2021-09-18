Witness appeal after A303 collision

We’re appealing for witnesses following a two-car collision on the A303 which has left a man in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

It happened just before 9.45pm on Friday 17 September at the junction of the A303 westbound and Queen Street, near Tintinhull.

A gold Land Rover Freelander was in collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver of the Freelander, a man in his 70s, remains in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Freelander (a woman in her 60s) and the driver and passenger in the Corsa (a woman and a man both in their 20s) were treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The A303 was closed in both directions until about 7.50am on Saturday 18 September while emergency services attended and to enable examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.

If you were travelling along the A303 or Queen Street and saw the collision or either vehicle in the moments beforehand, please call 101 quoting reference 5221217095.

Collision investigators would also like to hear from you if you have any dashcam or other footage which could help.