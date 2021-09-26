Witness appeal after suspected hate crime in park

We’re appealing for witnesses after a suspected hate crime at a park in Bristol yesterday afternoon (Saturday 25 September).

We received a call at approximately 4.55pm from a member of the public who reported an altercation between a number of people in St George’s Park.

Officers attended and were told minor assaults and public order offences had been committed. The offenders had left the scene prior to police arriving on the scene.

Bristol East neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “We’d like to reassure the public we are aware of this matter and an investigation into the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.

“The investigation is at a very early stage but initial enquiries suggest some of the people involved may have been known to each other and that this therefore was not a random incident.

“Nevertheless we are taking it very seriously and continue to treat it as a suspected hate crime at this time.

“The public can expect to see an increase in high-visibility patrols in the area in the coming days to provide reassurance. We’d urge anyone with concerns about this matter to speak with those officers who will be happy to stop and provide advice and support as is necessary.”

Anyone with information about yesterday’s incident should contact us through our website or on 101 giving reference number 5221223956.