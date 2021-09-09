Witness appeal following A303 collision

The A303 is closed eastbound between Ilchester and Podimore while emergency services attend the scene of a single vehicle collision which happened at about 9.20 this morning (Thursday 9 September).

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Sadly, we can confirm that a man in his 60s has died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

If you witnessed the collision, or were driving along that section of the A303 in the time leading up to the collision and have dashcam footage or any other information please call 101 and give the reference 5221209203.