Witness appeal following assault on teenage boy in Yeovil
We’re appealing for information after a boy in his early teens was the victim of an assault in Yeovil.
On Thursday 26 August at around 3pm, officers were called to Mudford recreational ground following reports of an altercation between a number of teenage boys.
On arrival they found the victim with head injuries which required hospital treatment. It’s believed he was assaulted by three boys.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any information, or video footage, which could help them identify the offenders.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221197445.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221197445
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.