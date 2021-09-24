Witness appeal following assault on teenage boy in Yeovil

We’re appealing for information after a boy in his early teens was the victim of an assault in Yeovil.

On Thursday 26 August at around 3pm, officers were called to Mudford recreational ground following reports of an altercation between a number of teenage boys.

On arrival they found the victim with head injuries which required hospital treatment. It’s believed he was assaulted by three boys.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any information, or video footage, which could help them identify the offenders.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221197445.