Witness appeal following collision in Bridgwater

We’re seeking witnesses to a collision which happened on Parkstone Avenue, Bridgwater at 12.45pm on Wednesday 1 September.

It involved a grey Vauxhall Zafira, which collided with a parked vehicle.

The male driver was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may hold dashcam footage.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221202203.