Witness/dashcam appeal: Collision on A38 Wellington

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a Toyota 4 x 4 and a lorry on the A38 Wellington, near the Beambridge Inn, which happened at around 11.20am today (Monday 27 September).

The male driver of the Toyota has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. His family have been made aware. Two passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries that are not thought to be life threatening/changing at this time.

The road is currently closed in both directions from the Perry Elm roundabout to the Beambridge Inn while enquiries are conducted at the scene, and is expected to remain closed for some time. Diversions are in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221225308.