Witnesses needed after fatal collision – Clifton

We’re investigating after a woman died in a collision in Priory Road, Clifton, Bristol.

Emergency services were called at 8.50am today, Wednesday 22 September, to a collision involving a woman cyclist and an HGV.

Sadly the woman died at the scene. While formal identification has yet to take place she’s believed to be in her 20s and her next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with them in their loss.

Road closures remain in place while collision investigators examine the scene and pending recovery of the vehicle.

Elmdale Road is shut and Tyndall’s Park Road is closed between Whiteladies Road and Woodland Road.

If you saw the incident or have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation please call 101 and give the reference 5221220784.