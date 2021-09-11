Witnesses sought after man dies in A358 collision

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A358 at Hornsbury Hill, near Chard, at 8.31am on Saturday 11 September.

The car, a black Dacia Sandero, left the road and ended up in a ditch.

Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead. While formal identification is yet to take place, he’s believed to be a man in his 60s. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by a family liaison officer. Our thoughts go out to them.

Ambulance crew treated a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The road was closed until about 2.30pm while collision investigators examined the scene and to allow for the recovery of the vehicle.

If you saw the collision or have dashcam footage of the car in the moments beforehand please call 101 and give the reference 5221211110.