Witnesses sought after petrol station stabbing

A man remains in hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries after being stabbed in an incident in Bristol at about 7.30am on Thursday 9 September.

The man, who is in his 20s, was attacked in an apparently unmotivated attack while in the shop of a petrol station in Hengrove Way.

He managed to flee the shop and was driven from the scene by a friend who was waiting on the forecourt. He was attended by the ambulance service in a nearby street and taken to hospital.

Members of staff on site were uninjured having remained in a safe room and in contact with officers.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 9.55am and remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Detectives say there were a number of people in the shop and on the forecourt at the time and urge anyone who has not yet spoken to them to get in touch, especially if they have any dashcam footage of the incident.

If you can help please call 101 quoting reference 5221208981.