Witnesses sought after window smashed in Bridgwater
We’re seeking witnesses after an act of criminal damage in Bridgwater.
A glass downstairs window of a dwelling was smashed when a traffic cone was thrown through it.
The incident happened in Bath Road shortly before 3.15am on Thursday 26 August and two potential suspects were seen making off on foot over the railway bridge in the direction of the Macmillan Theatre and Sedgemoor Campus.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221196774