Appeal after men attacked twice by group

We’re appealing for witnesses after two men sustained injuries when they were twice attacked by a group of men.

The incidents happened between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday, 12 September on Stokes Croft, Bristol.

In the first incident the victims, aged 18 and 19, sustained facial injuries after being punched and kicked outside No. 51 bar.

The offenders initially left in a black vehicle before returning around 10 minutes later and attacking the same two men with weapons, believed to be baseball bats and golf clubs.

One of the victims was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered broken ribs.