Appeal after men attacked twice by group
We’re appealing for witnesses after two men sustained injuries when they were twice attacked by a group of men.
The incidents happened between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday, 12 September on Stokes Croft, Bristol.
In the first incident the victims, aged 18 and 19, sustained facial injuries after being punched and kicked outside No. 51 bar.
The offenders initially left in a black vehicle before returning around 10 minutes later and attacking the same two men with weapons, believed to be baseball bats and golf clubs.
One of the victims was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered broken ribs.
Anyone who witnessed either of the incidents is asked to contact us on 101, providing the call handler with the reference 5221211717.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.