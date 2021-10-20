Appeal: Attempted robbery in St. George Park, Bristol

We’re appealing for information after a woman in her 30s was assaulted in an attempted robbery in St. George Park, Bristol on the morning of Thursday 7 October.

The victim, who was walking to work, was approached by a man who demanded she hand over her handbag. When she refused, he punched her, leaving her with injuries that required hospital treatment.

The incident took place between 6.50am and 7.15am in St George Park, near the Howard Street exit.

The man is described by the victim as being around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and dark gloves. He spoke with a non-local accent.

Can you help? If you saw anything or have any information that would help police with their inquiry please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221233800.