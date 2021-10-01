Appeal: Collision involving car and electric scooters in Yeovil

Police are investigating a collision that occurred on Sherbourne Road, Yeovil at 12.34am this morning (Friday 1 October), involving a car and two hired electric scooters.

The driver of the car failed to stop following the collision.

Two men, both in their 20s, are being treated hospital for significant injuries.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly if they hold dash cam footage.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221228605.