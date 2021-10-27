Appeal following assault on 17-year-old in Broad Quay, Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was assaulted in Broad Quay, opposite the Radisson Blu Hotel, at around 10.45pm on Sunday 24th October.

The victim was with a friend, and a group of females were also present, when he was approached by a group of males, one of whom threw a punch or a bottle at the victim’s head, which caused a laceration to his eyebrow and knocked him unconscious.

The males then made off towards Cabot Circus.

Two of the males involved were wearing black hoodies with the hoods up and light coloured jeans. They were around 5ft 7 ins tall and in their late teens.

The victim was treated by paramedics and attended hospital.

If you saw this incident, or were involved or present at the scene, please contact us quoting reference number 5221249170.