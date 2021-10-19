Appeal following fatal collision on A371 at Evercreech

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal road traffic collision last night (Monday, 18 October).

A Renault Clio collided with a lorry at around 8.30pm on the A371 at Evercreech near to Pecking Mill Road.

The driver of the Clio, a man, tragically died at the scene.

We have informed his next of kin and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was travelling on the A371 around the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact us.