Appeal following sexual assault at Bridgwater nightclub

Officers investigating a sexual assault at a nightclub in Bridgwater are seeking witnesses to help with their enquiries.

A female was inappropriately touched from behind inside The Palace Nightclub at approximately 1am on Sunday 26 September.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out.

We’re keen to identify and talk to two males seen in the club at around that time as part of our investigation.

They are described as:

White, late-teens, about 6ft, with blond hair and stubble. He was wearing a white T-shirt with blue and yellow on the sleeves and a pair of glasses.

Black, late-teens, about 6ft 1ins, with medium length hair and stubble. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a silver neck chain.

The victim is being access to support services following this incident.

Anyone who saw what happened, or recognises the males from the descriptions, should call 101 and give reference number 5221224673.