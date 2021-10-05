Appeal for witnesses and dashcam following Bristol incident

At 4.50pm yesterday (Monday, 4 October) we received a call from a member of the public who’d come across a distressed 10-year-old boy in Stoke Park, Bristol.

The boy has since told officers he was forced into a vehicle while making his way home from school.

After being checked out at hospital the boy is now safe at home with his family.

Officers are taking the report seriously and are following up on a number of lines of enquiry.

As part of our investigation we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the Romney Avenue area between 3.15pm and 4.15pm yesterday afternoon who saw anything suspicious.

Anyone who drove through the area yesterday is also asked to check their dashcam and to let us know if it recorded anything which might help us.

Chief Inspector Robert Cheeseman said: “We fully understand the concern this incident is likely to cause the local community and we’d like to reassure them we’re looking into it as a priority.

“We’ll be carrying out high visibility patrols to reassure parents and anyone with specific concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.

“The boy and his family are being supported by specialist officers while we are also keeping the boy’s school updated about our inquiry.”