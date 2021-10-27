Appeal for witnesses following daytime burglary in Glastonbury

We are appealing for witnesses after an elderly person’s home was burgled. The property on Old Wells Road in Glastonbury, was broken into at the rear and items were stolen, after the lock and chain on the front gate was cut.

The break in took place on Wednesday 20th October between 2.30 – 4.30pm.

PC Jim Card said: “This burglary of an elderly person took place in the middle of the afternoon, so I am confident that someone may have seen something. It is likely that the offender(s) will have arrived and left in a vehicle, potentially being dropped off and then collected after the burglary had taken place.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously, or if you have any dash-cam footage which could help our investigation, then please come forward, quoting reference 5221246172.”