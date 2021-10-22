Appeal: Robbery in Keynsham

Can you help police after a teenage boy was assaulted and robbed on the basketball courts at Tintagel road, Keynsham on Sunday 17 October, between 7pm and 8pm?

The victim was punched and kicked by two boys aged between 12-13, who shone a torch in his eyes and stole his glasses. He suffered a minor facial injury.

The offenders were dressed in dark clothing and dark hoodies and were seen heading towards Donnington Walk and onto Warwick Road following the incident.

If you have information that could help police identify the offenders, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221243943.