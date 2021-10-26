Appeal to find burglars who broke into garage in Winford

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and information following a burglary at a garage in Winford which happened overnight between 11.45pm on Wednesday 13 October and 1.40am on Thursday 14 October.

A number of unique alloy wheels were stolen and a significant amount of damage was caused to the premises on Chew Road by a group of three to four offenders, who made off in a white Ford Transit van.

They were dressed in dark clothing and hooded tops.

Can you help? If you have any information or footage please call 101 quoting reference 5221240427.