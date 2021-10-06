Skip to content

Appeal to locate wanted man David Dowler

Appeal to locate wanted man David Dowler

Posted at 09:50 on 6th October 2021 in Wanted

David Dowler

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate 32-year-old David Dowler.

He’s wanted on a recall to prison.

He’s described as white, about 5ft 10ins, of proportionate build, with a bald/shaven head. He has missing teeth and is heavily tattooed on his hands and arms. 

It’s possible he may be in the Yate, Chipping Sodbury or Downend areas. 

If you see David Dowler, please don’t approach him but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221231423, or call 101 with any other information.