CCTV appeal after two injured during disorder in Taunton

Do you recognise the men in these CCTV images?

We’d like to talk to them about a disorder which took place in Taunton on Friday, 8 October.

It involved between 15 and 20 people, including several teenagers, and happened at about 7.50pm on Galmington Road, outside One Stop.

A man in his 30s required hospital treatment for a head wound sustained in the incident while a woman in her 20s also sustained minor injuries after being assaulted.

Investigating officers are now keen to identify the men in the CCTV images as part of their inquiry.

One is described as being about 6ft tall, of large build who wore grey jogging bottoms and no top.

The other is described as being 6ft 2ins tall, of large build, who wore a dark blue shirt, dark blue shorts with a pattern down the sides and black shoes.

Neighbourhood officers are carrying out targeted patrols in the area following the incident.

And together with our partners, including schools, officers continue to work hard to educate young people about the consequences of getting involved in crime and anti-social behaviour.