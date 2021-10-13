Did you see a robbery in Long Ashton?

Were you in Weston Road, Long Ashton, between 2.30pm and 3pm yesterday, Tuesday 12 October?

You may have information which could help us to find out who was responsible for injuring a man in a street robbery.

The man is in his 50s and uses a walking stick. He had visited the Post Office and withdrawn some cash.

As he walked along Weston Road, near to the Co-op, when he was pushed to the ground and his money was taken from him.

The victim needed medical treatment for two broken ribs and his phone and stick were damaged in the attack.

He described the offender as a man about 5ft 7ins tall and dressed all in black.

If you saw the incident, or have dashcam or other footage which could help, call 101 and give the reference 5221238784.