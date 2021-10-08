Family issue tribute to man who died in West Pennard collision

The family of a 57-year-old man who died at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in West Pennard have released a photo and a tribute.

Robin Withers, from Shepton Mallet, was the driver of a black Chrysler Cruiser involved in the collision on a farm track off East Street Lane on Saturday 2 October.

The tribute reads: “All of Robin’s family and friends are devastated by this loss and we would ask people to please respect our privacy at this very difficult time.

“We would also like to thank all the emergency services who tried so very hard to save Robin.

“Our lives have been changed forever.”