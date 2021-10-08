Family of motorcyclist who died in Portway collision issue a tribute

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a fatal collision on the A4 Portway in Bristol on Thursday (October 7) have released a photo and a tribute.

Tony Wring, 59, from Bedminster, sadly died at the scene of the collision, which happened close to Sea Mills at about 5.45am.

The family tribute reads: “A man that everyone loved and everyone will miss. You will always be in our hearts.”

Tony’s family have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.