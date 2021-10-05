Family pay tribute to man who died in Hartcliffe

A man who died at an address in Hartcliffe last month has been formally identified.

Stephen Cadman, 37, was pronounced dead at an address in Bishport Avenue on Thursday 16 September.

A tribute has been offered in his memory by his family.

They said: “Stephen was a good father and friend to many and would always put himself out of the way to help anybody.

“He will be greatly missed by all. Rest in peace Stephen with your loving sister Amy.”

Caroline Simons, 54 and from Hartcliffe, has been charged with his murder and has been remanded ahead of appearing before Bristol Crown Court on Friday 22 October.