Family share tribute to Dontae Davis

The 18-year-old man who died in Lawrence Hill on Thursday 14 October has been formally identified as Dontae Davis of Bishopsworth, Bristol.

His family have shared a heartfelt tribute to him:

“Dontae was strong, loving, caring, charming and a thoughtful son, brother, nephew and a friend to all. A young man of justice who always loved to do right for others and loved football, music and online gaming with his siblings and friends.

“Dontae was a ray of light with a distinctive cheeky smile, that would shine through any room he entered.

“He was a family oriented person who was playful and loved spending time with his younger siblings. His heart was pure and his intentions were true and never half-hearted and we as a family are deeply saddened by this tragic loss.”

Kairon Sawyers, 19, of Whitchurch, has appeared in court charged with Dontae’s murder.