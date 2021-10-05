Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Fatal collision in Exford under investigation

Fatal collision in Exford under investigation

Posted at 08:46 on 5th October 2021 in Appeals

Marked police car and the words 'can you help'
We’re investigating a single vehicle fatal collision which happened on the B3224 at Exford on Sunday (October 3).

At about 8.45pm, a BMW 430 with two occupants was in collision with a tree. The passenger, a 27-year-old man, sadly died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene, and re-opened at just after 4.30am on Monday.

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221230833.