Fatal collision in West Pennard under investigation

We’re investigating a fatal collision in which a car has ended up in a water-filled ditch next to a farm track off East Street Lane in West Pennard.

We received a call at 7.16pm on Saturday (October 2) from a passenger inside the car, who was trapped.

As the passenger was unable to confirm the precise location of the incident, a search of the area was carried out, including the use of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter. The car was located by officers at 8.04pm.

Sadly, despite the efforts of officers and ambulance personnel the driver of the car, a man in his fifties, could not be saved and he died at the scene. The passenger was freed from the vehicle and taken to Yeovil District Hospital as a precaution.

The collision is under investigation and we have informed the man’s next of kin, who will be supported by a specially trained officer at this very difficult time. Our thoughts are with them.

If anyone has information relating to this incident which would assist our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221230163.