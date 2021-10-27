Further charges brought in Bristol riot investigation

Eight more people have been charged with riot following an investigation into the violence which broke out in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.

The following people will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 2 November.

Joseph Foster, 31, of Hartcliffe, Bristol

William Houlton, 19, of Compton Martin

Callum Middleton, 30, of Swansea

Michael Truesdale, 27, of no fixed address

Joseph Parry, 21, of Llanelli

Andrew Cripps, 31, of Montpelier, Bristol

Tyler Overall, 26, of Filton, South Gloucestershire

Ailsa Ruah, 21, of Montpelier, Bristol

A ninth person has also been charged with aggravated arson and theft of a police helmet. Alex Papadopoulos, 27, of Glastonbury, is also due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court next Tuesday.

To date, our investigation has resulted in 82 arrests being made, of which 42 people have now been charged.

Two people have been given conditional cautions while no further action will be taken against 25 of those arrested due to insufficient evidence.