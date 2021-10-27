Further charges brought in Bristol riot investigation
Eight more people have been charged with riot following an investigation into the violence which broke out in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.
The following people will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 2 November.
- Joseph Foster, 31, of Hartcliffe, Bristol
- William Houlton, 19, of Compton Martin
- Callum Middleton, 30, of Swansea
- Michael Truesdale, 27, of no fixed address
- Joseph Parry, 21, of Llanelli
- Andrew Cripps, 31, of Montpelier, Bristol
- Tyler Overall, 26, of Filton, South Gloucestershire
- Ailsa Ruah, 21, of Montpelier, Bristol
A ninth person has also been charged with aggravated arson and theft of a police helmet. Alex Papadopoulos, 27, of Glastonbury, is also due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court next Tuesday.
To date, our investigation has resulted in 82 arrests being made, of which 42 people have now been charged.
Two people have been given conditional cautions while no further action will be taken against 25 of those arrested due to insufficient evidence.
There remains 35 people on our online gallery who we still want to identify.
Anyone who has information which can help us identify any of the people is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.