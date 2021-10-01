Have you seen wanted Jermaine Blakemore?

Can you help us find 30-year-old Jermaine Blakemore?

Jermaine is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault. We believe Jermaine has links with the Wincanton area.

He is described as male, white, about 5ft 10ins, of average build with brown eyes and dark cropped hair. He also has words and names tattooed on his left arm.

If you see Jermaine, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5221226767, or ring 101 with any other information.