How east Bristol’s neighbourhood policing team are making their communities safer

The local neighbourhood policing team for east Bristol, based at Trinity Road and Fishponds Police Stations, have been very busy over recent weeks and months, working hard to tackle the issues which matter most to their local communities.

With Hate Crime Awareness Week starting tomorrow (9th October) and in direct response to some recent hate crime and anti-social behaviour reports in St George’s Park, a problem solving plan is being developed in partnership with Bristol City Council and other partners. The plan will be insight led, looking at what is being reported, and any trends around specific days of the week or times of the day that incidents are occurring. This means that extra resources can be put in place to manage the problem efficiently going forwards, with ongoing dialogue with the affected communities and local support groups.

Additional high visibility patrols in the park and surrounding streets have already been put in place at key times such as after school and at weekends, and regular police community engagement meetings will be conducted so that the public can talk directly to their local police team about any issues they have. Check the ‘Your Area’ of the Avon and Somerset Police website for dates and times of these.

The neighbourhood policing team have planned two such community engagement meetings on the 14th October in partnership with the charity Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI) at the Barton Hill Settlement from 12:30 – 14:00 and in St George’s Park from 14:00 – 16:00, to support people to come forward and report hate crime. Led by Acting Sergeant Maz Collacott-Nuur, the team have also run online reporting sessions with the Somali Resource Centre and Councillor Yassin Mohamud.

East Bristol’s Local Area Commander and Avon and Somerset Police’s lead for Community Engagement, Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth, said: “Building strong relationships with our communities is at the heart of all we do. My teams really enjoy their interactions with the wonderful people of east Bristol and strive hard every day to ensure they have trust and confidence in us to keep them safe.”

“Feedback from local people when we are out talking to them is usually very positive, but we always want to improve and adapt so that we can tackle the issues which matter most to the people who live and work here.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we will be developing a force wide community engagement plan which will help us to improve the way we engage with and listen to our communities, so that local people’s voices are central to all of our work. This will help us to deliver our vision of outstanding policing for everyone.”

PC Ryan Day and PC Myles Connor, School Engagement and Prevention Officers at The City Academy in Redfield and The Metropolitan Academy in Fishponds have been covering a range of topics in their educational work with students, including hate crime, knife crime and drugs and alcohol. In the run up to Hate Crime Awareness Week, PC Day has run an anti-hate crime poster competition with year 7 pupils, which will be judged by the Director of SARI Alex Raikes. The winners will be announced at the end of Hate Crime Awareness Week.

PC Day is also running hate crime and discrimination training with the year 7 students over the next four weeks. By providing this education in year 7, it’s hoped that pupils will have a better understanding of people’s differences and embracing them.

PC Day also attended the Bristol Young Heroes Awards last week (1st October) at We The Curious and supported a pupil from City Academy who was nominated for the Action Hero Award, which Avon and Somerset Police sponsored.

Members of the east Bristol neighbourhood policing team and more senior members of Avon and Somerset Police attended a community event at the City Academy last week (September 30th) hosted by Redeeming Our Communities (ROC) which brought together community leaders, local charities and organisations to discuss how to make east Bristol an even better place to live and work. A detailed report will be produced to inform interested parties about what the community feel they would like to happen and Community Action Groups will be set up to tackle a range of issues. There are plans to build on this event by having regular community discussions which will inform local priorities.