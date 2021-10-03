Man charged following investigation into serious assault – Patchway

A 26-year-old man has been charged following an incident in which another man was seriously assaulted in Coniston Road, Patchway, on Friday (October 1).

Jonathan Sadri, of Bradley Stoke, has been charged overnight with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sadri has also been charged with dangerous driving, criminal damage, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He’s due to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (October 4).