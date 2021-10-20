Man disqualified from driving after committing drink-drive offence on an e-scooter

A Bristol man has been disqualified from driving and ordered to pay a fine and costs after he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit while riding an e-scooter.

​

On Saturday 22 May Louis Mullen, of Catbrain Hill, was stopped by officers while riding a VOI rental e-scooter with a pillion passenger on Park Street, Bristol, after they witnessed him overtaking stationary traffic at a pedestrian crossing before going through a red light.

​

A roadside breath test and blood test found the 19-year-old to be over the legal alcohol limit.

​

He attended Bristol Magistrates Court last month where he was banned from driving for 17 months.

PC Patrick Quinton said: “The rider placed himself and other road users at risk through his reckless actions.

​

“It’s important to know that e-scooters are motor vehicles and many of the same laws apply when using them as when you are behind the wheel of a car.

​

“This case serves as an important reminder that anyone breaking the law on an e-scooter can expect to face consequences.”

​